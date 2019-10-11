Man dies after shooting on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk; suspect arrested

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man that happened late Thursday.

Norfolk Police say their emergency dispatchers were notified about the shooting just before 11:50 p.m.

Officers found the victim in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Darryl Williams, Jr.

On Friday, police say they arrested 22-year-old Juwan Jones of Norfolk in connection to the homicide.

Mugshot of Juwan M. Jones. Credit: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office

Jones has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He’s being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives have not specified a possible motive or other details about the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.