Man dies after BMW flips, crashes into tree line on I-64 at Norview Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a BMW sedan died Monday morning after he spun out while trying to avoid an accident on Interstate 64 at Norview Avenue, crashing into a tree line, police say.
Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on westbound I-64. The driver, 28-year-old Reginald L. Kelly, was traveling at a high rate of speed, police say, when he lost control and spun out across all travel lanes. The vehicle then flipped on its side and came to a rest in a tree line on the right shoulder.
Kelly, of Alexandria, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. Police say Kelly wasn’t wearing his seat belt at the time and alcohol was a contributing factor.
