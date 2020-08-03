Man dies after BMW flips, crashes into tree line on I-64 at Norview Ave. in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a BMW sedan died Monday morning after he spun out while trying to avoid an accident on Interstate 64 at Norview Avenue, crashing into a tree line, police say.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on westbound I-64. The driver, 28-year-old Reginald L. Kelly, was traveling at a high rate of speed, police say, when he lost control and spun out across all travel lanes. The vehicle then flipped on its side and came to a rest in a tree line on the right shoulder.

Photo via Virginia State Police

Kelly, of Alexandria, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. Police say Kelly wasn’t wearing his seat belt at the time and alcohol was a contributing factor.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10