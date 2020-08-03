Man dies after BMW flips, crashes into tree line on I-64 at Norview Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a BMW sedan died Monday morning after he spun out while trying to avoid an accident on Interstate 64 at Norview Avenue, crashing into a tree line, police say.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on westbound I-64. The driver, 28-year-old Reginald L. Kelly, was traveling at a high rate of speed, police say, when he lost control and spun out across all travel lanes. The vehicle then flipped on its side and came to a rest in a tree line on the right shoulder.

Photo via Virginia State Police

Kelly, of Alexandria, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. Police say Kelly wasn’t wearing his seat belt at the time and alcohol was a contributing factor.

Latest Posts: