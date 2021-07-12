Man dies after being hit by car on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died after being struck by a car Sunday night on Tidewater Drive near Lafayette Boulevard.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Tidewater Drive. The man was taken to Norfolk General, where he later died.

He was identified on Monday as 59-year-old Jerone H. Walden.

In a press release, police said the preliminary investigation showed Walden entered the road at Tidewater Drive and was hit, but said the crash was still under investigation.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

