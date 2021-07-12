Man dies after being hit by car on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man died after being struck by a car Sunday night on Tidewater Drive near Lafayette Boulevard.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Tidewater Drive. The man was taken to Norfolk General, where he later died.

He was identified on Monday as 59-year-old Jerone H. Walden.

In a press release, police said the preliminary investigation showed Walden entered the road at Tidewater Drive and was hit, but said the crash was still under investigation.