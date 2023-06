NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been detained after a robbery at a Chartway Federal Credit Union in Norfolk, police confirmed.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Police, they were notified just before noon about a robbery at the Chartway branch at 132 Kempsville Road. This is near the intersection of S. Newtown Road.

Police confirmed a man is in custody.

That is all the official information provided at this time.