NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead and another woman has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk.

According to police, the domestic-related shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hibie Street. That is near East Indian River Road in the Campostella neighborhood.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene and a woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

