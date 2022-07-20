NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and another man is injured following a shooting in Norfolk late Wednesday evening.

According to Norfolk police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of Glade Road.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.