Man dead following triple shooting on Timothy Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk say a man is dead following a triple-shooting on Timothy Avenue Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet sent out by Norfolk Police, officials say the call for the shooting came in at 12:35 p.m. in the 500 block of Timothy Avenue.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say two other victims were taken to the hospital, however the extent of their injuries are still unknown.

The scene is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.