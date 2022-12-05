NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a shooting that took the life of one man and sent another man to the hospital in Norfolk overnight.

According to Norfolk police, the call for the shooting came in around 1 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Little Creek Road.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more about the shooting including suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.