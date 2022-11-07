NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead following a weekend shooting in Norfolk.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of North Military Highway. When they got to the scene, officers found the victim, identified as 24-year-old Chesapeake resident Rashaan Brickhouse, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was sent to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.