NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Sunday night.

On April 23, around 9:20 p.m. dispatch received a call in reference to a shooting on the 900 block of Bagnall Road.

Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

#NorfolkPD is investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Bagnall Road. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Call came in around 9:20 p.m. Submit a tip https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you have information about this incident. pic.twitter.com/u2ohvyRIlF — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 24, 2023

No further information at this time.