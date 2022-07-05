NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead following a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the 3000 block of S. Cape Henry Avenue around12:30 p.m. regarding a call for a gunshot disturbance.

When they got to the scene, they found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Michael J. Moore, suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Moore was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional victims and suspect information.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.