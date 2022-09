10 On Your Side is working to learn what led up to the shooting.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Norfolk.

Norfolk police tell 10 On Your Side they responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of East Onley Road around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He died on the scene.

10 On Your Side is working to learn what led up to the shooting and if there is any suspect information.