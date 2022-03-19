NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries following a late-night shooting in Norfolk.

Police say the call for the shooting came in around 11:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Myrtle Avenue.

A man was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.