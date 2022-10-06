NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was sent to a local hospital following an assault in Norfolk Thursday evening.

According to police, the call for the incident came in around 9:40 p.m. in the 80 0block of E. Little Creek Road.

A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including suspect information and possible additional injuries.

