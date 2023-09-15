NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man was convicted on Friday, Sept. 15, for second-degree murder during a deadly home invasion of 83-year-old former Norfolk Police Sergeant William Irving Moore in his home in Norfolk.

Xavier Elijah Hudspeth was employed by a cleaning company, and had cleaned Moore’s house on two occasions. Hudspeth planned to steal Moore’s firearm collection, and recruited his co-defendant, 21-year-old Andra Brown, to execute the actual robbery while Hudspeth took watch to avoid being recognized, according to Brown’s testimony.

On Feb. 28, 2022, Brown and Hudspeth arrived at Moore’s house. When Moore answered, he was shot once in the head and twice in the chest by Brown, according to a release.

Moore’s daughter, Connie Hubbard, was in the house at the time. Hubbard testified that she heard gunshots from her room, but thought they came from outside and called 911.

After opening the door to check on her father, Hubbard was shot in the face by Brown. Despite the gunshot wound, Hubbard remained conscious and could hear a familiar voice say, “Dude, what did you do?”

The voice was later identified by Hubbard to be “the cleaning guy” or Hudspeth’s voice. The daughter played dead until the two men left through a back door before going to a neighbor’s for help.

Hubbard lost her eye due to the gunshot wound.

Hudspeth and Brown were traveling on foot and by bicycle before being detained by Norfolk Police. Both were charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of those felonies, according to a release.

On Friday, after about six hours of deliberation following a nearly four-day-long trial, the jury found Hudspeth guilty of second-degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding, armed statutory burglary, conspiring to commit armed statutory burglary, and conspiring to commit the larceny of firearms.

Hudspeth is docketed for sentencing before Judge David W. Lannetti on Dec. 1. Hudspeth was also indicted for the larceny of a firearm from Moore’s home that occurred a month before the fatal home invasion.

In November 2022, Brown pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, the use of a firearm, and conspiring to commit the larceny of firearms. His sentencing is docketed for Oct. 6.

“William Moore gave his career to our City and deserved to live the rest of his life in peace,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “He and his family had hired Mr. Hudspeth to help take care of them, and Mr. Hudspeth broke that trust in the worst way. The defendants in this case killed him in his own home and nearly killed his daughter, all for greed. Mr. Brown has admitted his guilt. The jury has convicted Mr. Hudspeth. We now will advocate for a sentence that holds them accountable for what they have done.”