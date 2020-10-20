Man convicted of arson, murder in man’s beating death in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk officials say a 36-year-old man has been convicted of beating a man to death then setting a house on fire with him inside.

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced that Jamal A. Knowles was convicted of first-degree murder, arson and grand larceny Monday in the Norfolk Circuit Court.

He was convicted by a jury, which recommended he serve 37 years in prison.

He was found not guilty on one count of defiling a human body.

Authorities say Knowles beat 30-year-old Demont Brooks to death June 18, 2019 in the 1400 block of Picadilly Street. He was found dead inside a home after firefighters responded to a fire.

Knowles was taken into custody after a police chase and crash in Chesapeake.

Knowles’ formal sentencing will take place at a later date, which hasn’t been set.

