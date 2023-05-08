NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection to a 2021 shooting that left a man dead.

Officials say 30-year-old Breon R. Davis was convicted by a Norfolk jury for involuntary manslaughter after he shot and killed 27-year-old Dante Southerland in front of the Tinee Giant on East Princess Anne Road.

Police say the shooting occurred on June 18 and that surveillance footage showed the men arguing in the convenience store parking lot. Davis then punched Southerland repeatedly and began shooting him while chasing him around the parking lot.

Breon Davis (Photo courtesy: Norfolk police)

Southerland did shoot at Davis before falling to the ground. Police say Southerland suffered from nine gunshot wounds. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died.

Following the shooting, police say Davis fled to Georgia but then later turned himself in. He then told police that he shot Southerland only after he pulled a gun on him. He continued by saying that he recognized Southerland as the other driver involved in a road rage incident earlier that day, which prompted the argument.

Davis sentencing is set for July 21.