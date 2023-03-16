NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man charged in connection to a fatal shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk was convicted Thursday on second-degree murder and a firearm charge.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Lamont S. Smallwood was charged in June 2022 with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder in connection to the death of 26-year-old Paul L. Robinson.

Lamont S. Smallwood (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

The shooting occurred on May 29, 2022, in the 700 block of B Avenue. Officials say Smallwood encountered Robinson in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Smallwood then pulled out a gun from his waistband and pointed it at Robinson.

According to officials, Smallwood then took Robinson’s gun, knocked him to the ground, beat him, and told him to strip down. Smallwood then shot Robinson before driving off.

Smallwood is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21.