NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is expected to be sentenced in a 28-year-old rape case in Norfolk Friday.

On March 18, 1994, a stranger broke into then-19-year-old Margaret Smith’s home on Stockton Road and sexually assaulted her.

In 2019, after seeing news reports about untested rape kitsSmith called on Norfolk police to reopen her case.

In a matter of weeks, the decades-old cold case was solved leading to the arrest of Linwood Scott as he was about to be released from prison on an unrelated conviction. Scott was incarcerated outside Richmond — just days away from finishing a 15-year sentence for burglary.

In June, a jury convicted Scott of rape, abduction, and burglary. He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Victims can call the Special Victims Unit at 757-664-7033 and the Cold Case Unit at 757-664-7137.

