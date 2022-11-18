NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is expected to be sentenced in a 28-year-old rape case in Norfolk Friday.

On March 18, 1994, a stranger broke into then-19-year-old Margaret Smith’s home on Stockton Road and sexually assaulted her.

In 2019, after seeing news reports about untested rape kits, Smith called on Norfolk police to reopen her case.

In a matter of weeks, the decades-old cold case was solved leading to the arrest of Linwood Scott as he was about to be released from prison on an unrelated conviction. Scott was incarcerated outside Richmond — just days away from finishing a 15-year sentence for burglary.

In June, a jury convicted Scott of rape, abduction, and burglary. He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Victims can call the Special Victims Unit at 757-664-7033 and the Cold Case Unit at 757-664-7137.

