NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than two years after the crime, a jury in Norfolk convicted 44-year-old Fareed Nelson Luckett of voluntary manslaughter and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of 37-year-old Calvin Anthony Durham Jr.

Surveillance footage presented in court showed the scene that unfolded on June 4, 2021, as Durham got into a physical fight with Nelson Luckett at the Kappatal Cuts on Brambleton Avenue.

Customers and staff broke up the fight.

As WAVY has previously reported, the barbershop owner, Junius Thompson, said the fight was over a Facebook post.

According to the Commonwealth’s evidence, the men briefly cooled off after the initial altercation, but then Nelson Luckett started another fight with Durham. During this fight, both men shot at each other and both were injured. They were taken to the hospital where Durham died.

Nelson Luckett survived his injuries. He claimed self defense in this case, but was arrested days after the shooting and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

The case went to trial in July 2023. After about four hours of deliberation, the jury found Nelson Luckett guilty of voluntary manslaughter — a lesser included offense of second-degree murder — and the use of a firearm.

“Mr. Durham did not need to die. Just because someone claims self-defense does not mean that they are right, and when they are wrong, they have committed a crime,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Thank you to the eyewitnesses who testified in this case and helped hold Mr. Nelson Luckett accountable. Witness cooperation, plus high-quality video from the scene of the crime and good work from the Norfolk Police Department, helped bring this case to verdict.”

Nelson Luckett is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20.