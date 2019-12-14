Man cleared of second-degree murder, convicted on other felonies in shooting on N. Military Highway

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A jury has convicted a man of abduction, conspiracy and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of a 34-year-old man in March.

Dashawn Bryant was also found not guilty on a charge of second-degree murder.

Authorities said Bryant was one of three men involved in the shooting death of Michael McGregor, which police said they believed was gang-related.

Norfolk Police found McGregor’s body in the 3500 block of N. Military Highway in late March. He died from a gunshot wound.

Gary Drew, another defendant, was convicted Nov. 15 of abduction, conspiracy and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in McGregor’s death.

Patrick M. Barnes, 26, is also charged with the second-degree murder in the homicide.

Barnes’ jury trial is slated to start March 16, 2020.

