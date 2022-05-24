NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who police say stabbed four people at Cogans Pizza on Colonial Avenue back in 2019 will be on probation for the next five years.

Joshua Fisers, who was an off-duty Cogans manager at the time, had been charged with four counts of malicious wounding after the incident early in the morning on Halloween 2019.

The malicious wounding charges were withdrawn, but he was found guilty of unlawful wounding and assault during the commission of a felony.

His lawyers had argued that he used a pocket knife in self defense after being attacked by one man, who survived despite being seriously injured, the Virginian-Pilot reported. A friend of the man stabbed and two of Fisers’ friends were also hurt in the incident but survived.

Fiser was sentenced to 5 years on both charges, but had all jail time suspended. He will however be on five years of unsupervised probation.