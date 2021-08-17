Man charged with shooting toward security officers as they disbursed crowd on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a shooting earlier this month on Granby Street.

Tajh J. Marbley, 23, of Virginia Beach, is charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding, three counts of use of a firearm, one count of felony vandalism, two counts of reckless handling, two counts of brandishing a firearm, two counts of simple assault, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 800 block of Granby Street.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot disturbance that night and arrived to learn that a man had fired a gun in the direction of private security officers as they disbursed a crowd.

The man then fled in the car. Buildings in the area were damaged by gunfire, but there were no injuries reported.

An incident report from Norfolk police said sometime overnight, the windows of the Neon House were broken as well. It’s unclear whether Marbley is facing charges in connection with that damage.

The shooting was one of multiple in less than a week in the Neon District. The first happened Aug. 7 in the 700 block of Granby Street and left four men injured.

