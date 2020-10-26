Man charged with reckless handling of firearm after 12-year-old injured by bullet in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old was arrested after a gun went off over the weekend in Norfolk, injuring a 12-year-old.

Police say detectives arrested 22-year-old Aquil D. Revell at the scene in the 7900 block of Diggs Road after responding around 2 a.m. Saturday. He was charged with discharging a firearm in/at an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm.

The 12-year-old was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for treatment of the non life-threatening wound.

Police didn’t release any other details in the case on Monday.

