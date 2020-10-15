Man charged with murder in connection with shooting on Chesapeake Boulevard Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police said a 28-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting on Chesapeake Boulevard over the weekend.

Raphael Cuffee, 28, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting left 35-year-old Michael C. Perry, 35, of Norfolk dead.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Chesapeake Boulevard around 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of a vehicle crash.

They arrived to find Perry suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police said Perry was shot while driving.

Police haven’t released any information on motive or circumstances in the case.

Cuffee is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond, police said Wednesday night.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: