NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing murder and gun charges after a fatal shooting in Norfolk’s Olde Huntersville neighborhood.

Police say 32-year-old Lamont Smallwood has been charged with 2nd-degree murder and the use of a firearm following a fatal shooting last weekend.

The shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. on May 29 in the 700 block of B Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Paul Robinson with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died.

He was taken into custody in Norfolk on June 3. The arrest was made in conjunction with the Norfolk Police Fugitive Squad, Norfolk Police Special Operations Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

A person was shot just a block away on May 28.