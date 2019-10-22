Man charged with malicious wounding for separate stabbing incidents in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 51-year-old man is facing charges in connection with separate stabbings in Norfolk Monday night.

Needham Wilder faces two counts of malicious wounding.

Detectives say Wilder stabbed a 30-year-old man around 7 p.m. on West Onley Road. The man was taken to the hospital, but refused treatment.

The second incident happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Vila Circle. When police arrived, they located the 53-year-old victim with cut wounds. He refused treatment at the scene.

Wilder was taken into custody at the second scene and was later identified as the suspect in the first incident.

Wilder is currently at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.