Man charged, wanted in shooting death of 29-year-old man in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are seeking the community’s help in finding a man charged in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man earlier this month.

Police say it happened at 12:50 a.m. on November 14 in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 29-year-old Jonathan L. Bassette suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bassette was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died a the hospital.

Police say the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Malcolm J. Jorden, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

