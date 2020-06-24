Man charged in fatal shooting of Norfolk teen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 27-year-old man is facing charges in the homicide of a teen in Norfolk last month.
Glenn Ruffin was arrested Tuesday in Portsmouth.
Norfolk detectives have charged him with second degree murder and use of a firearm for a deadly shooting in the 300 block of Whitehead Avenue on May 16.
The 17-year-old male victim died at the hospital.
Ruffin is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.
