NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was found dead Wednesday night in Norfolk and police say they have a suspect in custody.

Detectives discovered the victim’s body in the 1200 block of Courtney Avenue. He had been stabbed multiple times.

The investigation led police to 42-year-old Lakorie Keene, who was arrested and is now facing a charge of second degree murder.

Police later identified the man killed as 38-year-old Alphonso Malone Byrd.