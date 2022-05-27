He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 47-year-old man is behind bars after an overnight police pursuit in Norfolk.

Police say that an off-duty Norfolk Sheriff’s Deputy was hit by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive during an attempted arrest around 10:05 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived on the scene, the vehicle refused to pull over and continued to drive towards Ballentine Boulevard. It was there that the suspect sideswiped a patrol vehicle and struck another car.

He continued driving until he crashed near the entrance ramp to I-264.

The suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Thomas Madison, was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with hit & run, driving under the influence, assault on a law enforcement officer, attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, disregarding police command to stop and petit larceny.

The driver of the car Madison hit was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Neither Madison nor the off-duty deputy was hurt.

