Man charged after weekend barricade situation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of assaulting a woman was arrested following a barricade situation at a Norfolk home over the weekend.

Norfolk police said dispatchers received a call around 10:55 p.m. for a situation in the 6200 block of Alexander Street, off Norview Avenue.

Police said responding officers found a man had barricaded himself inside a home on that black after he had assaulted a woman.

The woman refused medical treatment when medics arrived, police said.

The man, 32-year-old Paul E. Nious, was taken into custody without shortly before 2:45 a.m. Police charge him with simple assault against a family member and malicious wounding.

Nious is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.