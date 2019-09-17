1  of  5
Closings & Delays
Bertie County Public Schools Edenton-Chowan Schools Gates County Public Schools Hertford County Public Schools Perquimans County Public Schools

Man charged after weekend barricade situation in Norfolk

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of assaulting a woman was arrested following a barricade situation at a Norfolk home over the weekend.

Norfolk police said dispatchers received a call around 10:55 p.m. for a situation in the 6200 block of Alexander Street, off Norview Avenue.

Police said responding officers found a man had barricaded himself inside a home on that black after he had assaulted a woman.

The woman refused medical treatment when medics arrived, police said.

The man, 32-year-old Paul E. Nious, was taken into custody without shortly before 2:45 a.m. Police charge him with simple assault against a family member and malicious wounding.

Nious is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

***EXPERTS***

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories