Man charged after homeowner assaulted during break-in, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — A man is facing charges after police say a homowner was assaulted during a break-in at a Norfolk home earlier this month.

Norfolk police said officers responded to the 7400 Block of Fenner Street around 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 9 for a reported burglary and assault.

The homeowner, a 54-year-old man, told officers three people forced their way inside and assaulted him, police said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

Police said Nathaniel Pamp was arrested and charged with two counts each of burglary with intent to commit a felony and malicious wounding.