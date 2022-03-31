NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was caught with a loaded 9mm caliber handgun at Norfolk International Airport on Wednesday, March 30.

According to TSA officials, the firearm, loaded with seven bullets, was detected at the airport security checkpoint. Norfolk Airport Authority confiscated the weapon and cited the man.

This is the fourth gun found at the airport this year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are not permitted to be carried onto planes.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.