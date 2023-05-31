This handgun was detected by TSA officers at a Norfolk International Airport security checkpoint on May 27. (TSA photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers caught a man with a loaded handgun Saturday at Norfolk International Airport.

According to a press release, the man’s carry-on bag alerted TSA at the security checkpoint. When his bag was searched, a 9mm gun was found loaded with 15 bullets.

The gun was taken by local police and the man is now facing state charges and a civil penalty.

This is the 15 gun that has been caught at ORF in 2023. 27 guns were caught in total at the airport in 2022.