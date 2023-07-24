NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – TSA agents prevented a North Carolina man from bringing his loaded gun through a checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport (ORF).

TSA found the gun in the man’s carry-on luggage on July 22 as it went through the X-ray unit. The gun was loaded with five bullets.

Local police removed the firearm from the scene, and the gun’s owner now faces fines of up to $15,000.

Firearms and other weapons are prohibited in plane cabins, however, instances like these happen semi-regularly.

From January to June this year, TSA agents across the country prevented 3,200 guns from getting on planes.

In 2022, 6,542 firearms were found nationwide and about 88% of them were loaded; 27 of these findings came from Norfolk International Airport alone.

TSA rules state that passengers must have their firearms in checked baggage, they must be unloaded, and they are to be locked in a hard-sided case. Certain airlines may have different requirements for traveling with firearms than others, so it is best to contact the airline beforehand.

Having a gun at a TSA checkpoint can come with federal civil penalties regardless of concealed carry permits, to learn more about these penalties and how to properly travel with a firearm, please visit the TSA website.