NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Endtime United Church in Norfolk has been in Pastor Paul Wilson II’s family for more than half a century.

“My grandmother, Pastor E. Mabel Wilson, was the founder. Then it went to my aunt, Pastor Joyce Washington,” said Wilson. “Now, it’s in my hands.”

But now in his hands, he instead holds two large rocks that were thrown through two church windows in an act of vandalism that was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a man approaching the church on the corner of Evelyn T. Butts Avenue and Avenue G in Norview, then throw a stone first through a stained glass window. And then the man threw another stone through a separate window, on the other side of the building.

“I have no clue who would want to do this,” said Wilson.

“Our church has been here for 51 years. We try to be helpful within our community and give back as often as we can.”

For Wilson, the crime is personal.

“​​Our original family members literally came out with a big sheet of stained glass and broke it up in the parking lot and pieced it meticulously,” he said.

Police tried to get fingerprints off the rocks, but had no luck. Now, they’re hoping someone might recognize the suspect and be able to help identify him.

Insurance will cover the damage for the church after a $500 deductible, Wilson said. But for him, finding the culprit isn’t about the money.

“[We want] to let him know that there’s always a better way to handle anger. We’re people, so we all deal with that in some form or another, but to let him know that we forgive and there are better choices to be made and we’d be happy to help him down that path if we could,” Wilson said.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, you are asked to submit a tip via the Crime Line or using the P3 Tips app.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.