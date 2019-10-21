Man caught on camera taking items from another car outside Norfolk pawn shop

Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a man they believe to be connected to a grand larceny incident in Norfolk.

Around noon on Wednesday, October 16, police say the man in the photos was caught on camera taking property from inside a car that did not belong to him.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Superior Pawn on Military Highway. The man was seen leaving the area in a blue Jeep Cherokee after the crime.

The man was described to be around 5-feet-8-inches tall and 200-pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

