NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they are now looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing a car while it was being worked on at a local tire shop.

According to police, the crime occurred around 2 p.m., on Feb. 21, at the tire center at BJ’s Wholesale Club on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Based on the surveillance footage at the business, the suspect could be seen getting out of a separate vehicle before entering the unlocked vehicle and driving off with it.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.