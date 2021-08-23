Man caught on camera during residential burglary in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are currently seeking a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a home Sunday afternoon.

Norfolk Police say they got the call for the incident around 4 p.m. Sunday regarding a residential burglary in the 800 block of Maury Avenue.

The man in the video was seen entering the home and taking several items, according to reports.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Photo Courtesy – Norfolk Police