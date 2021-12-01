Man caught in Norfolk International Airport with loaded handgun

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was caught with a loaded .380 caliber handgun at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) on Nov. 30.

According to TSA officials, the firearm, loaded with six bullets, was detected at the airport security checkpoint. Norfolk Airport Authority confiscated the weapon and cited the man. The case has been forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for possible criminal prosecution. The man faces a federal financial civil penalty.

This is the 22nd gun found in the airport this year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are not permitted to be carried onto planes.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.