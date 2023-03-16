NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Norfolk is now in custody following a barricade incident at a Family Dollar Tuesday evening.

According to police, they got the call from the Family Dollar in the 6100 block of Chesapeake Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding a customer acting disorderly.

Police say the customer entered the manager’s office where another employee was working and proceeded to barricade himself inside along with the employee.

The man, later identified as 38-year-old Robert York, was eventually taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with abduction and is currently being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Robert A. York (Courtesy – Norfolk Police)