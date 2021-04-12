Man arrested in fatal 2020 shooting of 18-year-old in Norfolk

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting that took the life of an 18-year-old on Fishermans Road.

Police say the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on March 26, 2020, in the 1000 block of Fishermans Road.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and found 18-year-old Zyron Sanders suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, authorities were able to arrest 20-year-old Tremel M. Denis on Friday, in Chesapeake, in connection to the fatal shooting.

Denis is facing charges for second degree murder and use of a firearm.

Detectives have not yet released a motive or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. He is currently being held at Chesapeake City Jail without bond.

