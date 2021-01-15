Man arrested in connection with woman’s shooting death on E Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead on East Princess Anne Road in Norfolk Jan. 11.

Norfolk police arrested 21-year-old Rayvone D. Foster and charged him with murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy, and gang participation.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Shakiya N. Johnson, of Virginia Beach.

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 2800 block of East Princess Anne Road.

Police said they responded to the scene and found Johnson, a passenger in a white SUV, dead. The vehicle had crashed into a pole.

Earlier this week, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone to 10 On Your Side’s Regina Mobley that detectives believed the shooting was gang-related. Boone confirmed Johnson was in the presence of a gang member when the shooting happened.

The whereabouts of the driver are unknown.

The motive and the circumstances have not been released.