Man arrested in connection with several vehicle vandalisms in Ghent, Railroad District in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say they have arrested a man who is allegedly responsible for the recent string of vehicle vandalisms throughout two Norfolk neighborhoods.

Norfolk Police arrested and charged Pedro Falcoff, 45, of Norfolk, with two counts of destroying property valued less than $1,000, one count of destroying property valued greater than $1,000, throwing objects at a vehicle, and simple assault.

Falcoff is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

Police say the investigation has been ongoing since October. Residents of both the Ghent area and the Railroad District have been reporting that their vehicles were damaged during the overnight hours. Damage included tires being slashed, and windows being broken.

Police have not released any other details on the investigation.

Latest News