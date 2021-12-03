Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at EZ Inn in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have arrested a 34-year-old Chesapeake man in connection with a fatal shooting on Azalea Garden Road in November.

Joseph L. Cross Jr., 34, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Norfolk police said Friday.

He is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

The fatal shooting happened Nov. 17 around 9:05 p.m. at 2727 Azalea Garden Road, the address for a restaurant and lounge called the EZ Inn.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man killed was identified as 41-year-old Jessie L. Taylor, of Norfolk.