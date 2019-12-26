Man arrested in connection with deputy-involved shooting in Norfolk; another man wanted

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police have arrested a 26-year-old man who they say was involved in an incident that led an off-duty Norfolk Sheriff’s Office deputy to discharge his service weapon.

Police arrested 26-year-old Derrick D. Wells of Norfolk Thursday morning and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police say another man, 20-year-old Markell T. Taylor, is also wanted on charges of simple assault, brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felony.

The Norfolk deputy was “working in an off-duty capacity” around 7 p.m. Dec. 20 on St. Pauls Boulevard when the incident happened.

Markell T. Taylor

The deputy said he observed a man armed with a gun assaulting several people.

The deputy confronted the man and then discharged his service weapon.

Police did not say whether there were any injuries resulting from the incident.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.