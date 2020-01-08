Man arrested in connection with car, business vandalism in Ghent

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested in connection with vandalism of a car and several businesses in the Ghent area of Norfolk.

55-year-old Randy Tyner is facing 11 charges, including three counts of felony vandalism and eight counts of misdemeanor vandalism, Norfolk Police said.

The incidents happened Dec. 30 on 21st Street and were discovered the following morning.

Police believe Tyner was the man caught on surveillance outside one of the businesses.

Police said a person used an object to shatter glass of the car and businesses..

The vandalism left a mess, but police said nothing appeared to be stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.