NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Norfolk that left a man dead.

According to police, 25-year-old Jalen White-Kennedy was arrested on July 6 and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jalen White-Kennedy (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting at the 7-Eleven on W. 26th Street on May 11. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to a local hospital and police say the 25-year-old, identified as Walter Painter, later died from his injuries.