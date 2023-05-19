NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Norfolk that left a woman dead.

According to police, 29-year-old Dayqwan Stevenson was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Dayqwan Stevenson (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting on April 16 in the 1900 block of E. Ocean View Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 32-year-old Terri Denmark suffering from gunshot wounds.

Denmark was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.